Learn the toughest concepts covered in Physics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Two very long wires of unknown lengths are a parallel distance of 2 m from each other. If both wires have 3 A of current flowing through them in the same direction, what must the force per unit length on each wire be?
BONUS:Is the mutual force between the wires attractive or repulsive?
The single loop below has a radius of 10 cm and is perpendicular to the page (shown at a slight angle so you can better visualize it). If the magnetic field at the center is 10-6 T directed left, what is the magnitude of the current? What is the direction of the current at the top of the wire:into the page (towards left) or out of the page (towards right)?
The two tightly wound solenoids below both have length 40 cm and current 5 A in the directions shown. The left solenoid has radius 20 cm and 50 m of total wire. The right solenoid has radius 0.5 m and 314 m of total wire. The thinner solenoid is placed entirely inside the wider one so their central axes perfectly overlap. Assume wires don’t touch. What is the magnitude and direction of the magnetic field that is produced by a combination of the two solenoids at their central axis?
(Note:your worksheet may have a typo and say "0.5 cm"for the right solenoid's radius; it should be 0.5 m.)