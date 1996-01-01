18. Waves & Sound
Beats
A string emits an unknown sound. You strike a tuning fork which emits a sound at EXACTLY 300 Hz, and you hear a beat frequency of 20 Hz. You then tighten the string, increasing the tension in string. After you pluck the string and strike the tuning fork, you hear a new beat frequency of 30 Hz. What is the unknown frequency of the string, originally?
The motors that drive airplane propellers are, in some cases, tuned by using beats. The whirring motor produces a sound wave having the same frequency as the propeller. (a) If one single-bladed propeller is turning at 575 rpm and you hear 2.0-Hz beats when you run the second propeller, what are the two possible frequencies (in rpm) of the second propeller? (b) Suppose you increase the speed of the second propeller slightly and find that the beat frequency changes to 2.1 Hz. In part (a), which of the two answers was the correct one for the frequency of the second single-bladed propeller? How do you know?
Two guitarists attempt to play the same note of wavelength 64.8 cm at the same time, but one of the instruments is slightly out of tune and plays a note of wavelength 65.2 cm instead. What is the frequency of the beats these musicians hear when they play together?
Piano tuners tune pianos by listening to the beats between the harmonics of two different strings. When properly tuned, the note A should have a frequency of 440 Hz and the note E should be at 659 Hz. a.What is the frequency difference between the third harmonic of the A and the second harmonic of the E?
