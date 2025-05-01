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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a concentric action of the latissimus dorsi muscle?
A
Flexing the elbow during a biceps curl
B
Raising the arms overhead during a shoulder press
C
Extending the knee during a squat
D
Pulling the arms downward during a pull-up
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of concentric muscle action. A concentric action occurs when a muscle shortens while generating force, typically during the lifting phase of an exercise.
Step 2: Identify the primary function of the latissimus dorsi muscle. The latissimus dorsi is a large, flat muscle located in the back, and its primary actions include shoulder extension, adduction, and internal rotation.
Step 3: Analyze the movement described in the problem: 'Pulling the arms downward during a pull-up.' During this action, the latissimus dorsi contracts concentrically to pull the arms downward and bring the body upward toward the bar.
Step 4: Compare the other options provided in the problem. Flexing the elbow during a biceps curl primarily involves the biceps brachii, raising the arms overhead during a shoulder press involves the deltoid muscles, and extending the knee during a squat involves the quadriceps. None of these actions are concentric actions of the latissimus dorsi.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Pulling the arms downward during a pull-up,' as this movement directly involves the concentric contraction of the latissimus dorsi muscle.
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