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Multiple Choice
Which muscles are typically overactive in association with upper crossed syndrome?
A
Rhomboids and lower trapezius
B
Upper trapezius and levator scapulae
C
Serratus anterior and infraspinatus
D
Gluteus maximus and hamstrings
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of upper crossed syndrome (UCS). UCS is a postural imbalance characterized by tight or overactive muscles in the upper body and weak or underactive muscles. It often results from prolonged poor posture, such as slouching or forward head posture.
Step 2: Identify the typical muscle imbalances in UCS. Overactive muscles in UCS include the upper trapezius, levator scapulae, and pectoralis major/minor. Underactive muscles include the rhomboids, lower trapezius, and serratus anterior.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the question. The correct answer should include muscles that are typically overactive in UCS, such as the upper trapezius and levator scapulae.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, rhomboids and lower trapezius are underactive in UCS, not overactive. Serratus anterior and infraspinatus are also underactive, and gluteus maximus and hamstrings are unrelated to UCS as they pertain to the lower body.
Step 5: Confirm the correct answer based on the analysis. The correct answer is 'Upper trapezius and levator scapulae,' as these muscles are typically overactive in association with upper crossed syndrome.
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