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Multiple Choice
Which of the following structures is surrounded by the connective tissue sheath known as the perimysium?
A
Muscle fiber
B
Muscle fascicle
C
Entire muscle
D
Myofibril
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the hierarchical organization of skeletal muscle: Skeletal muscle is composed of multiple layers of organization, starting from the smallest unit (myofibril) to the largest (entire muscle). Each layer is surrounded by specific connective tissue sheaths.
Define the connective tissue sheaths: The three main connective tissue layers in skeletal muscle are the endomysium (surrounds individual muscle fibers), the perimysium (surrounds muscle fascicles), and the epimysium (surrounds the entire muscle).
Clarify the term 'muscle fascicle': A muscle fascicle is a bundle of muscle fibers grouped together within a skeletal muscle. It is larger than a single muscle fiber but smaller than the entire muscle.
Identify the role of the perimysium: The perimysium is the connective tissue sheath that specifically surrounds and protects muscle fascicles, providing structural support and pathways for nerves and blood vessels.
Match the correct structure to the connective tissue sheath: Based on the definitions, the perimysium surrounds the muscle fascicle, not the muscle fiber, myofibril, or entire muscle.
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