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Multiple Choice
Which muscles are primarily targeted during the tubing (shoulder) internal rotation exercise?
A
Supraspinatus
B
Infraspinatus
C
Subscapularis
D
Deltoid
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the anatomy of the rotator cuff muscles, which include the supraspinatus, infraspinatus, teres minor, and subscapularis. These muscles play a key role in stabilizing the shoulder joint and facilitating various movements.
Recognize that internal rotation of the shoulder involves rotating the arm inward toward the body. This movement is primarily facilitated by the subscapularis muscle, which is part of the rotator cuff group.
Identify the subscapularis muscle's location and function. It is located on the anterior surface of the scapula and attaches to the lesser tubercle of the humerus. Its primary role is internal rotation of the humerus at the shoulder joint.
Differentiate the roles of other muscles listed in the problem. The supraspinatus assists in abduction of the arm, the infraspinatus and teres minor are responsible for external rotation, and the deltoid contributes to various shoulder movements, including abduction, flexion, and extension.
Conclude that during the tubing (shoulder) internal rotation exercise, the subscapularis is the primary muscle targeted because it is the main muscle responsible for internal rotation of the shoulder joint.
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