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Multiple Choice
Which structure attaches muscle to bone?
A
Tendon
B
Ligament
C
Cartilage
D
Fascia
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the function of each structure listed in the options. Tendons, ligaments, cartilage, and fascia are all connective tissues, but they serve different purposes in the body.
Step 2: Recall that tendons are specialized connective tissues that attach muscles to bones, allowing for movement when muscles contract.
Step 3: Differentiate tendons from ligaments, which connect bones to other bones and provide stability to joints.
Step 4: Understand that cartilage is a flexible connective tissue found in areas like joints, the nose, and the ear, but it does not attach muscles to bones.
Step 5: Note that fascia is a sheet of connective tissue that surrounds muscles, organs, and other structures, providing support and reducing friction, but it does not directly attach muscle to bone.
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