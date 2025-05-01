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Multiple Choice
Which of the following types of muscle tissue is considered voluntary?
A
Skeletal muscle
B
Cardiac muscle
C
Smooth muscle
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the three types of muscle tissue: skeletal muscle, cardiac muscle, and smooth muscle. Each has distinct characteristics and functions in the body.
Recall that voluntary muscles are those that can be consciously controlled by the individual, such as moving your arm or leg.
Learn that skeletal muscle is attached to bones and is responsible for voluntary movements. It is under conscious control and is striated in appearance.
Contrast skeletal muscle with cardiac muscle, which is found in the heart and functions involuntarily to pump blood, and smooth muscle, which is found in organs like the stomach and intestines and also functions involuntarily.
Conclude that skeletal muscle is the type of muscle tissue considered voluntary because it is the only one under conscious control.
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