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Multiple Choice
Which of the following muscles is primarily responsible for raising the shoulders (elevating the scapula)?
A
Trapezius
B
Deltoid
C
Pectoralis major
D
Latissimus dorsi
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function of the muscles listed in the question. The trapezius muscle is primarily responsible for elevating the scapula (raising the shoulders). The deltoid is involved in arm abduction, the pectoralis major is responsible for movements of the chest and arm, and the latissimus dorsi is involved in arm extension and adduction.
Step 2: Recall the anatomy of the trapezius muscle. It is a large, triangular muscle located in the upper back and neck region. Its upper fibers are specifically responsible for scapular elevation.
Step 3: Consider the action described in the question: raising the shoulders. This action corresponds to scapular elevation, which is performed by the upper fibers of the trapezius muscle.
Step 4: Eliminate the other options based on their primary functions. The deltoid, pectoralis major, and latissimus dorsi do not contribute significantly to scapular elevation.
Step 5: Confirm that the trapezius is the correct answer by matching its function to the action described in the question.
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