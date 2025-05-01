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Multiple Choice
Which muscle fiber arrangement is characteristic of the pectoralis major muscle?
A
Convergent
B
Parallel
C
Pennate
D
Circular
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the different types of muscle fiber arrangements. Muscle fibers can be arranged in various patterns, including convergent, parallel, pennate, and circular. Each arrangement has distinct structural and functional characteristics.
Step 2: Define the convergent arrangement. In a convergent muscle, the fibers originate from a broad area and converge to a single point, typically at a tendon. This arrangement allows for versatile movement and force generation.
Step 3: Relate the convergent arrangement to the pectoralis major muscle. The pectoralis major is a large, fan-shaped muscle located in the chest. Its fibers spread out widely from the sternum and clavicle and converge at the humerus, making it a classic example of a convergent muscle.
Step 4: Compare the other options. Parallel muscles have fibers running parallel to the long axis of the muscle, pennate muscles have fibers arranged at an angle to the tendon, and circular muscles form rings around openings. None of these arrangements match the structure of the pectoralis major.
Step 5: Conclude that the characteristic muscle fiber arrangement of the pectoralis major is convergent, based on its fan-shaped structure and the way its fibers converge at a single insertion point.
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