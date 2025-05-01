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Multiple Choice
Which muscle is primarily responsible for the movements involved in nodding the head 'yes' or 'no'?
A
Sternocleidomastoid
B
Temporalis
C
Trapezius
D
Masseter
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the movements involved in nodding the head 'yes' and 'no'. Nodding 'yes' involves flexion and extension of the neck, while nodding 'no' involves rotation of the head side to side.
Step 2: Review the anatomy and function of the listed muscles: Sternocleidomastoid, Temporalis, Trapezius, and Masseter.
Step 3: Focus on the Sternocleidomastoid muscle. This muscle is located on the sides of the neck and is responsible for flexion, extension, and rotation of the head, making it the primary muscle involved in nodding 'yes' and 'no'.
Step 4: Temporalis and Masseter are muscles of mastication (chewing) and are not involved in head movements. The Trapezius muscle primarily stabilizes and moves the shoulders and upper back, not the head.
Step 5: Based on the functions of these muscles, identify the Sternocleidomastoid as the correct answer for movements involved in nodding the head 'yes' or 'no'.
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