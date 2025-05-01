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Multiple Choice
Which of the following muscle groups are included in the posterior oblique subsystem?
A
Pectoralis major, deltoid, and biceps brachii
B
Quadriceps femoris, sartorius, and gracilis
C
Latissimus dorsi, thoracolumbar fascia, and gluteus maximus
D
Rectus abdominis, external oblique, and internal oblique
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the posterior oblique subsystem (POS). The POS is a functional group of muscles and connective tissues that work together to stabilize and produce movement, particularly during activities involving rotation and locomotion. It plays a key role in transferring forces across the body during dynamic movements.
Step 2: Identify the anatomical components of the posterior oblique subsystem. The POS includes the latissimus dorsi, thoracolumbar fascia, and gluteus maximus. These structures are interconnected and work synergistically to stabilize the lumbopelvic region and assist in rotational movements.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the question. Compare each muscle group listed to the known components of the posterior oblique subsystem. For example, the pectoralis major, deltoid, and biceps brachii are primarily involved in upper limb movements and are not part of the POS.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options based on their anatomical function and location. For instance, the quadriceps femoris, sartorius, and gracilis are muscles of the anterior thigh and are not related to the posterior oblique subsystem. Similarly, the rectus abdominis, external oblique, and internal oblique are part of the anterior abdominal wall and contribute to core stability but are not part of the POS.
Step 5: Confirm the correct answer by matching the latissimus dorsi, thoracolumbar fascia, and gluteus maximus to the posterior oblique subsystem. These structures are anatomically and functionally aligned with the subsystem's role in force transfer and stabilization during movement.
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