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Multiple Choice
Which muscle is indicated by the arrow in the diagram of the anterior upper arm?
A
Brachialis
B
Triceps brachii
C
Biceps brachii
D
Deltoid
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the anatomical location of the muscle in the anterior upper arm. The anterior upper arm primarily contains muscles responsible for flexion at the elbow joint.
Step 2: Review the key muscles in the anterior upper arm. These include the biceps brachii, brachialis, and coracobrachialis. The biceps brachii is the most superficial and prominent muscle in this region.
Step 3: Understand the function of the biceps brachii. It is responsible for flexion of the elbow and supination of the forearm. Its location and function make it easily identifiable in diagrams of the anterior upper arm.
Step 4: Compare the anatomical features of the biceps brachii with other muscles listed in the options. For example, the triceps brachii is located in the posterior upper arm, and the deltoid is a shoulder muscle, not part of the anterior upper arm.
Step 5: Use the diagram to confirm the muscle indicated by the arrow. Look for the characteristic shape and position of the biceps brachii, which is typically shown as the prominent muscle in the anterior upper arm.
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