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Multiple Choice
Which of the following muscles move the glenohumeral joint and originate on the axial skeleton?
A
Pectoralis major
B
Deltoid
C
Supraspinatus
D
Teres minor
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomy of the glenohumeral joint. The glenohumeral joint is the ball-and-socket joint of the shoulder, where the humerus (upper arm bone) articulates with the glenoid cavity of the scapula.
Step 2: Identify the muscles listed in the problem and their origins. The muscles mentioned are Pectoralis major, Deltoid, Supraspinatus, and Teres minor. To determine which muscles originate on the axial skeleton, we need to know their anatomical origins.
Step 3: Recall that the axial skeleton includes the bones of the skull, vertebral column, ribs, and sternum. Muscles that originate on these structures are considered to originate from the axial skeleton.
Step 4: Analyze the origin of each muscle: Pectoralis major originates from the sternum and clavicle (part of the axial skeleton), Deltoid originates from the scapula and clavicle (not axial skeleton), Supraspinatus originates from the scapula (not axial skeleton), and Teres minor originates from the scapula (not axial skeleton).
Step 5: Conclude that the Pectoralis major is the muscle that moves the glenohumeral joint and originates on the axial skeleton. The other muscles listed do not originate on the axial skeleton.
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