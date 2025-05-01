Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a superficial anterior flexor muscle of the forearm?
A
Supinator
B
Flexor carpi radialis
C
Brachioradialis
D
Extensor carpi ulnaris
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the terminology: 'Superficial' refers to muscles located closer to the surface of the body, and 'anterior' refers to the front side of the forearm. 'Flexor' indicates that the muscle is involved in flexion, which is the action of decreasing the angle of a joint (e.g., bending the wrist).
Review the anatomy of the forearm: The anterior compartment of the forearm contains muscles primarily responsible for flexion of the wrist and fingers. These muscles are divided into superficial, intermediate, and deep layers.
Analyze the options: The 'Supinator' is a posterior muscle responsible for supination (rotating the forearm to turn the palm upward). The 'Brachioradialis' is a superficial muscle but is located on the lateral side of the forearm and primarily acts as a flexor of the elbow. The 'Extensor carpi ulnaris' is a posterior muscle responsible for wrist extension and ulnar deviation. The 'Flexor carpi radialis' is a superficial anterior muscle involved in wrist flexion and radial deviation.
Identify the correct answer: Based on the criteria of being a superficial anterior flexor muscle, the 'Flexor carpi radialis' fits the description. It is located in the anterior compartment of the forearm and is responsible for flexing and abducting the wrist.
Conclude: The correct answer is 'Flexor carpi radialis' because it meets all the criteria of being superficial, anterior, and a flexor muscle of the forearm.
Watch next
Master Types of Muscle Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan