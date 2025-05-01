Analyze the options: The 'Supinator' is a posterior muscle responsible for supination (rotating the forearm to turn the palm upward). The 'Brachioradialis' is a superficial muscle but is located on the lateral side of the forearm and primarily acts as a flexor of the elbow. The 'Extensor carpi ulnaris' is a posterior muscle responsible for wrist extension and ulnar deviation. The 'Flexor carpi radialis' is a superficial anterior muscle involved in wrist flexion and radial deviation.