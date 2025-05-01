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Multiple Choice
Which muscle is the primary agonist responsible for flexion of the arm at the shoulder joint?
A
Trapezius
B
Deltoid
C
Pectoralis major
D
Latissimus dorsi
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'primary agonist': In anatomy, the primary agonist is the muscle primarily responsible for producing a specific movement. In this case, the movement is flexion of the arm at the shoulder joint.
Review the action of each muscle listed: The trapezius is primarily involved in scapular movements (elevation, depression, retraction), not arm flexion. The deltoid assists in arm abduction and flexion but is not the primary agonist. The latissimus dorsi is responsible for arm extension, adduction, and medial rotation, not flexion.
Focus on the pectoralis major: This muscle originates from the clavicle, sternum, and ribs, and inserts into the humerus. Its primary function includes flexion, adduction, and medial rotation of the arm at the shoulder joint.
Correlate the movement with the muscle's function: Flexion of the arm at the shoulder joint involves moving the arm forward and upward, which aligns with the action of the pectoralis major.
Conclude that the pectoralis major is the primary agonist for this movement, as it is the muscle most directly responsible for flexion of the arm at the shoulder joint.
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