Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which extrinsic eye muscle elevates the eye and moves it laterally?
A
Medial rectus
B
Lateral rectus
C
Superior rectus
D
Inferior oblique
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of extrinsic eye muscles: Extrinsic eye muscles are responsible for controlling the movement of the eyeball. Each muscle has a specific action, such as elevation, depression, abduction (moving the eye laterally), or adduction (moving the eye medially).
Review the action of the inferior oblique muscle: The inferior oblique muscle is one of the six extrinsic eye muscles. Its primary function is to elevate the eye (move it upward) and rotate it laterally (move it outward).
Compare the actions of other muscles: The medial rectus moves the eye medially (toward the nose), the lateral rectus moves the eye laterally (away from the nose), and the superior rectus elevates the eye but also moves it medially, not laterally.
Identify the unique combination of movements: The inferior oblique is the only muscle that both elevates the eye and moves it laterally, making it distinct from the other extrinsic eye muscles.
Conclude that the correct answer is the inferior oblique muscle, as it matches the described actions of elevating the eye and moving it laterally.
Watch next
Master Types of Muscle Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan