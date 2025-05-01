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Multiple Choice
Muscles that move the knee joint primarily produce which type of movement?
A
Flexion and extension
B
Rotation and circumduction
C
Elevation and depression
D
Abduction and adduction
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the primary movements of the knee joint. The knee is a hinge joint, which means it primarily allows movement in one plane.
Step 2: Recall the types of movements associated with hinge joints. These movements are typically flexion (bending the joint) and extension (straightening the joint).
Step 3: Evaluate the options provided in the question. Flexion and extension are movements that align with the function of the knee joint, while the other options describe movements that occur in different types of joints or body regions.
Step 4: Understand why the other options are incorrect. Rotation and circumduction are movements associated with ball-and-socket joints (e.g., shoulder or hip). Elevation and depression refer to movements like raising or lowering a body part (e.g., the scapula). Abduction and adduction involve moving a limb away from or toward the midline, which is not the primary function of the knee joint.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is flexion and extension, as these are the primary movements produced by muscles acting on the knee joint.
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