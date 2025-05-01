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Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the insertion of a muscle?
A
The attachment site on the bone that remains stationary during contraction
B
The connective tissue covering surrounding the entire muscle
C
The central region of the muscle where contraction occurs
D
The attachment site on the bone that moves when the muscle contracts
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of muscle anatomy: Muscles are attached to bones at two points, known as the origin and insertion. The origin is the fixed attachment, while the insertion is the movable attachment.
Define the term 'insertion': The insertion of a muscle refers to the point where the muscle attaches to the bone that moves during contraction.
Differentiate between origin and insertion: The origin remains stationary during muscle contraction, while the insertion moves as the muscle contracts to produce movement.
Relate the insertion to muscle function: When a muscle contracts, it pulls on the insertion point, causing the associated bone to move. This is a key principle in understanding how muscles facilitate movement.
Review the options provided: The correct answer is the attachment site on the bone that moves when the muscle contracts, as this best describes the insertion of a muscle.
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