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Multiple Choice
Which muscle is attached to the posterior layer of the thoracolumbar fascia?
A
Sternocleidomastoid
B
Pectoralis major
C
Latissimus dorsi
D
Rectus abdominis
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the anatomy of the thoracolumbar fascia: The thoracolumbar fascia is a strong connective tissue structure located in the lower back region. It serves as an attachment site for several muscles and provides support to the spine.
Identify the posterior layer of the thoracolumbar fascia: The posterior layer is the outermost layer of the thoracolumbar fascia, and it is closely associated with muscles that contribute to movements of the back and upper limb.
Review the muscle options provided: Sternocleidomastoid, Pectoralis major, Latissimus dorsi, and Rectus abdominis. Consider their anatomical locations and functions to determine which muscle is connected to the posterior layer of the thoracolumbar fascia.
Focus on the Latissimus dorsi: The Latissimus dorsi is a large, flat muscle located in the lower back. It originates from the posterior layer of the thoracolumbar fascia, among other structures, and plays a key role in movements such as shoulder extension, adduction, and internal rotation.
Confirm the answer: Based on anatomical knowledge, the Latissimus dorsi is the correct muscle attached to the posterior layer of the thoracolumbar fascia. The other muscles listed (Sternocleidomastoid, Pectoralis major, and Rectus abdominis) are not anatomically connected to this structure.
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