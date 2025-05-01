Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which type of striated muscle forms the wall of the heart?
A
Connective tissue
B
Smooth muscle
C
Skeletal muscle
D
Cardiac muscle
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'striated muscle.' Striated muscles are characterized by a striped appearance under a microscope due to the arrangement of actin and myosin filaments. There are two main types of striated muscle: skeletal muscle and cardiac muscle.
Step 2: Recall the location and function of cardiac muscle. Cardiac muscle is a specialized type of striated muscle found exclusively in the walls of the heart. Its primary function is to contract rhythmically and involuntarily to pump blood throughout the body.
Step 3: Differentiate cardiac muscle from other muscle types. Smooth muscle is non-striated and found in the walls of hollow organs like the intestines and blood vessels. Skeletal muscle is striated but is attached to bones and responsible for voluntary movements. Connective tissue is not a muscle type; it provides structural support and connects different tissues.
Step 4: Confirm that cardiac muscle is the correct answer based on its unique characteristics: striated appearance, involuntary control, and exclusive presence in the heart wall.
Step 5: Reinforce the concept by noting that cardiac muscle cells are interconnected by intercalated discs, which allow for synchronized contraction essential for the heart's pumping action.
Watch next
Master Types of Muscle Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan