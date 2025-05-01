Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which type of joint movement is demonstrated when the tip of the finger is bent toward the palm?
A
Rotation
B
Abduction
C
Extension
D
Flexion
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the types of joint movements. Joint movements are categorized into actions such as flexion, extension, abduction, adduction, rotation, and others. Each term describes a specific motion of a body part relative to its anatomical position.
Step 2: Define flexion. Flexion refers to a movement that decreases the angle between two body parts. For example, bending the elbow or knee reduces the angle between the bones involved, bringing them closer together.
Step 3: Analyze the motion described in the problem. When the tip of the finger is bent toward the palm, the angle between the finger bones (phalanges) decreases, which matches the definition of flexion.
Step 4: Compare flexion with other options provided. Rotation involves turning a body part around its axis, abduction refers to moving a body part away from the midline, and extension increases the angle between two body parts. None of these match the described motion.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct type of joint movement demonstrated when the tip of the finger is bent toward the palm is flexion, as it decreases the angle between the finger bones and the palm.