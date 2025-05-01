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Multiple Choice
Which of the following movements are allowed at the knee joint?
A
Rotation and circumduction
B
Abduction and adduction
C
Elevation and depression
D
Flexion and extension
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the type of joint the knee is. The knee joint is classified as a hinge joint, which primarily allows movement in one plane.
Step 2: Understand the movements typically allowed by hinge joints. Hinge joints, like the knee, permit flexion (bending the joint to decrease the angle between bones) and extension (straightening the joint to increase the angle between bones).
Step 3: Evaluate the other movement options provided in the question. Rotation and circumduction, abduction and adduction, and elevation and depression are movements associated with other types of joints, such as ball-and-socket joints or saddle joints.
Step 4: Confirm that flexion and extension are the correct movements for the knee joint based on its anatomical structure and function. The knee joint's design, including the femur, tibia, and associated ligaments, supports these movements.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is flexion and extension, as these are the primary movements allowed at the knee joint due to its hinge joint classification.