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Multiple Choice
Which type of movement does not occur at the shoulder joint?
A
Abduction
B
Extension
C
Supination
D
Flexion
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the types of movements that occur at the shoulder joint. The shoulder joint is a ball-and-socket joint, which allows for a wide range of movements including flexion, extension, abduction, adduction, rotation, and circumduction.
Step 2: Understand the term 'supination.' Supination refers to the rotation of the forearm or hand so that the palm faces upward or forward. This movement occurs at the radioulnar joints, not at the shoulder joint.
Step 3: Compare supination with the other movements listed in the problem. Abduction, extension, and flexion are all movements that occur at the shoulder joint, as they involve changes in the angle or position of the arm relative to the body.
Step 4: Recognize that supination is anatomically distinct from the movements of the shoulder joint. It is specific to the forearm and does not involve the ball-and-socket mechanics of the shoulder.
Step 5: Conclude that supination does not occur at the shoulder joint, as it is not a movement facilitated by the structure or function of this joint.