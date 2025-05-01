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Multiple Choice
Which type of synovial joint is primarily responsible for gliding movements, where one flat or nearly flat bone surface glides or slips over another?
A
Ball-and-socket joint
B
Pivot joint
C
Plane joint
D
Hinge joint
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of synovial joints. Synovial joints are classified based on the shapes of their articulating surfaces and the types of movements they allow. Common types include ball-and-socket, hinge, pivot, and plane joints.
Step 2: Define the characteristics of a plane joint. Plane joints, also known as gliding joints, have flat or nearly flat articulating surfaces that allow bones to glide or slip over one another in a sliding motion.
Step 3: Compare the movement allowed by plane joints to other synovial joints. For example, ball-and-socket joints allow rotational and multi-directional movement, hinge joints allow flexion and extension, and pivot joints allow rotational movement around a single axis. Plane joints are unique in their ability to facilitate gliding movements.
Step 4: Identify examples of plane joints in the body. Plane joints are found in areas such as the intercarpal joints (between the carpal bones of the wrist) and intertarsal joints (between the tarsal bones of the foot). These joints allow small sliding movements.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Plane joint,' as it is the type of synovial joint responsible for gliding movements where flat or nearly flat bone surfaces glide or slip over one another.