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Multiple Choice
Eversion and inversion refer to movements of the:
A
shoulder
B
hand
C
foot
D
knee
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the terms 'eversion' and 'inversion'. These are specific movements that occur at certain joints in the body. Eversion refers to the movement of the sole of the foot outward, away from the midline of the body, while inversion refers to the movement of the sole of the foot inward, toward the midline.
Step 2: Identify the anatomical region where these movements occur. Eversion and inversion are movements that take place at the subtalar joint and transverse tarsal joint in the foot. These joints allow the foot to tilt side-to-side.
Step 3: Compare these movements to other joints in the body. For example, the shoulder and hand are capable of different types of movements such as flexion, extension, abduction, and adduction, but they do not perform eversion and inversion. Similarly, the knee joint primarily allows flexion and extension, and does not perform eversion or inversion.
Step 4: Recognize that the foot is uniquely designed for eversion and inversion due to its role in maintaining balance and adapting to uneven surfaces during locomotion.
Step 5: Conclude that eversion and inversion are movements specific to the foot, and not the shoulder, hand, or knee.