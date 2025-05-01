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Multiple Choice
Which movement straightens a joint, increasing the angle between two bones?
A
Flexion
B
Abduction
C
Extension
D
Rotation
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of joint movements. Joints allow bones to move relative to each other, and these movements are categorized into specific types such as flexion, extension, abduction, and rotation.
Step 2: Define 'extension.' Extension is the movement that increases the angle between two bones at a joint, effectively straightening the joint. For example, straightening the elbow or knee involves extension.
Step 3: Compare extension with other movements listed in the problem: Flexion decreases the angle between two bones, abduction moves a limb away from the midline of the body, and rotation involves turning a bone around its axis.
Step 4: Apply the definition of extension to the problem. Since the question asks for the movement that straightens a joint and increases the angle between two bones, extension is the correct answer.
Step 5: Reinforce the concept by considering examples in the body, such as straightening the arm at the elbow joint or the leg at the knee joint, both of which are examples of extension.