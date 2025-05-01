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Multiple Choice
What is the primary action of the rectus femoris muscle?
A
Flexion of the knee
B
Abduction of the thigh
C
Extension of the knee and flexion of the hip
D
Adduction of the thigh
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the anatomy of the rectus femoris muscle: It is one of the four muscles that make up the quadriceps group, located in the anterior compartment of the thigh.
Identify the origin and insertion points of the rectus femoris: The muscle originates from the anterior inferior iliac spine and the superior margin of the acetabulum, and inserts into the patellar tendon, which connects to the tibial tuberosity.
Analyze the primary actions based on its anatomical position: The rectus femoris crosses both the hip and knee joints, allowing it to perform two distinct actions.
Determine the actions at the knee joint: Since the rectus femoris is part of the quadriceps group, it contributes to knee extension by pulling the patella upward and straightening the leg.
Determine the actions at the hip joint: The rectus femoris assists in hip flexion because it originates from the pelvis and crosses the hip joint, pulling the thigh upward toward the torso.
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