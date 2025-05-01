Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a site for a muscle or ligament attachment?
A
Tuberosity
B
Sinus
C
Fossa
D
Foramen
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomical terms provided in the question. Each term refers to a specific feature of a bone. For example, 'Tuberosity' is a large rounded projection, often roughened, and serves as a site for muscle or ligament attachment.
Step 2: Define the other terms to differentiate them. 'Sinus' refers to a cavity within a bone, typically filled with air and lined with mucous membrane. 'Fossa' is a shallow depression in a bone, and 'Foramen' is a round or oval opening through a bone.
Step 3: Recall that muscle or ligament attachment sites are typically projections or roughened areas on bones, such as tuberosities, trochanters, or spines.
Step 4: Compare the definitions and functions of the terms provided. Only 'Tuberosity' fits the description of a site for muscle or ligament attachment.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Tuberosity' is the correct answer based on its anatomical function and structure.
Watch next
Master Types of Muscle Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan