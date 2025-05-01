Step 3: Analyze the function of each muscle listed in the options: - Fibularis longus: This muscle is involved in eversion (turning the sole outward) and plantar flexion, not inversion. - Tibialis anterior: This muscle is responsible for dorsiflexion and inversion of the foot. - Extensor digitorum longus: This muscle primarily extends the toes and assists in dorsiflexion, but it does not contribute significantly to inversion. - Gastrocnemius: This muscle is involved in plantar flexion of the foot and flexion of the knee, not inversion.