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Multiple Choice
Which muscles are primarily targeted when a client performs the posterior shoulder ball roll exercise?
A
Quadriceps femoris and tibialis anterior
B
Posterior deltoid and infraspinatus
C
Rectus abdominis and external oblique
D
Pectoralis major and biceps brachii
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the exercise: The posterior shoulder ball roll is a movement that primarily involves the posterior (back) region of the shoulder. This exercise typically targets muscles responsible for shoulder extension and external rotation.
Identify the muscles involved in shoulder extension and external rotation: The posterior deltoid is responsible for shoulder extension, while the infraspinatus is one of the rotator cuff muscles responsible for external rotation of the shoulder.
Eliminate incorrect options: Quadriceps femoris and tibialis anterior are muscles of the lower limb and are not involved in shoulder movements. Similarly, rectus abdominis and external oblique are core muscles, and pectoralis major and biceps brachii are involved in anterior shoulder and arm movements, not posterior shoulder movements.
Focus on the correct muscles: The posterior deltoid and infraspinatus are anatomically located in the posterior region of the shoulder and are activated during the posterior shoulder ball roll exercise.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the anatomy and function of the muscles, the posterior deltoid and infraspinatus are the primary muscles targeted during this exercise.
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