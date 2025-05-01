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Multiple Choice
Which of the following movements are allowed to some extent at the knee joint?
A
Rotation
B
Abduction and adduction
C
Circumduction
D
Flexion and extension
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the anatomy of the knee joint. The knee joint is a hinge joint formed by the articulation of the femur, tibia, and patella. It primarily allows movement in one plane, which is characteristic of hinge joints.
Step 2: Review the types of movements possible at hinge joints. Hinge joints, like the knee, typically allow flexion (bending the joint to decrease the angle between bones) and extension (straightening the joint to increase the angle between bones).
Step 3: Analyze the movements listed in the problem. Rotation, abduction/adduction, and circumduction are movements typically associated with ball-and-socket joints (e.g., shoulder or hip) or other joint types, not hinge joints like the knee.
Step 4: Confirm that flexion and extension are the correct movements allowed at the knee joint. These movements occur in the sagittal plane and are facilitated by the muscles surrounding the knee, such as the quadriceps and hamstrings.
Step 5: Conclude that the knee joint does not allow significant rotation, abduction/adduction, or circumduction under normal conditions, but flexion and extension are the primary movements permitted.