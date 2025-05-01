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Multiple Choice
Which term describes the rotation of a bone around its longitudinal axis?
A
Flexion
B
Abduction
C
Extension
D
Rotation
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem asks for the term that describes the rotation of a bone around its longitudinal axis. This involves identifying the correct anatomical movement term.
Review the definitions of the options provided: Flexion refers to decreasing the angle between two bones, typically at a joint. Abduction refers to moving a limb away from the midline of the body. Extension refers to increasing the angle between two bones, typically at a joint. Rotation refers to the movement of a bone around its longitudinal axis.
Focus on the term 'longitudinal axis': This is the axis that runs lengthwise through the bone, and rotation specifically describes movement around this axis.
Eliminate incorrect options: Flexion, abduction, and extension do not involve movement around the longitudinal axis. These terms describe other types of joint movements.
Conclude that the correct term is 'Rotation,' as it directly describes the movement of a bone around its longitudinal axis.