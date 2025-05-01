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Multiple Choice
Which type of movement is unique to the forearm?
A
Elevation
B
Abduction
C
Flexion
D
Pronation
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomy of the forearm. The forearm consists of two bones: the radius and the ulna. These bones are connected by joints that allow specific types of movement.
Step 2: Review the types of movements possible in the forearm. The forearm is capable of pronation and supination, which are unique rotational movements that occur at the radioulnar joints.
Step 3: Define pronation. Pronation is the movement where the palm of the hand turns downward or posteriorly (in anatomical position). This occurs as the radius crosses over the ulna.
Step 4: Compare pronation to other movements listed in the question. Elevation refers to lifting a body part upward, abduction refers to moving a limb away from the midline, and flexion refers to decreasing the angle between two body parts. None of these are unique to the forearm.
Step 5: Conclude that pronation is the correct answer because it is a movement specific to the forearm and involves the unique interaction between the radius and ulna.