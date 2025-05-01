Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following muscles is primarily responsible for flexing the wrist and hand?
A
Flexor carpi radialis
B
Extensor carpi ulnaris
C
Pronator teres
D
Brachioradialis
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function of each muscle listed in the options. The Flexor carpi radialis is primarily responsible for flexing the wrist and hand. The Extensor carpi ulnaris extends and adducts the wrist, the Pronator teres pronates the forearm, and the Brachioradialis flexes the forearm at the elbow.
Step 2: Recall the anatomical location and action of the Flexor carpi radialis. It is located on the anterior side of the forearm and plays a key role in wrist flexion.
Step 3: Compare the actions of the other muscles listed. Extensor carpi ulnaris is located on the posterior side of the forearm and is involved in wrist extension, not flexion. Pronator teres is involved in forearm pronation, and Brachioradialis is involved in elbow flexion.
Step 4: Eliminate the incorrect options based on their primary functions. Since the question asks for the muscle responsible for flexing the wrist and hand, only the Flexor carpi radialis matches this description.
Step 5: Confirm your understanding by visualizing or referencing the anatomical position and function of the Flexor carpi radialis to ensure it aligns with the question's requirements.
Watch next
Master Types of Muscle Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan