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Multiple Choice
Which muscle of the wrist and fingers is classified as a deep anterior flexor?
A
Flexor pollicis longus
B
Flexor digitorum profundus
C
Palmaris longus
D
Flexor carpi radialis
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the classification of muscles in the forearm. Muscles in the forearm are categorized into anterior (flexor) and posterior (extensor) compartments. The anterior compartment contains muscles responsible for flexion of the wrist and fingers.
Step 2: Identify the term 'deep anterior flexor.' This refers to muscles located in the deeper layer of the anterior compartment of the forearm, which are involved in flexing the fingers or wrist.
Step 3: Review the functions of the listed muscles: Flexor pollicis longus flexes the thumb, Palmaris longus is a superficial flexor of the wrist, Flexor carpi radialis flexes and abducts the wrist, and Flexor digitorum profundus flexes the distal phalanges of the fingers.
Step 4: Recognize that Flexor digitorum profundus is classified as a deep anterior flexor because it is located in the deep layer of the anterior compartment and flexes the distal joints of the fingers.
Step 5: Confirm that the correct answer is Flexor digitorum profundus based on its anatomical location and function as a deep anterior flexor of the fingers.
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