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Multiple Choice
Which muscles are primarily targeted during the tubing (shoulder) external rotation exercise?
A
Latissimus dorsi and trapezius
B
Pectoralis major and subscapularis
C
Infraspinatus and teres minor
D
Deltoid and biceps brachii
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the anatomy of the shoulder joint and the muscles involved in external rotation. External rotation refers to the movement of the arm away from the body, rotating outward at the shoulder joint.
Identify the primary muscles responsible for external rotation of the shoulder. These muscles are part of the rotator cuff group, which stabilizes and moves the shoulder joint.
Focus on the infraspinatus and teres minor muscles. The infraspinatus is located on the posterior side of the scapula and is responsible for external rotation of the humerus. The teres minor, a smaller muscle located below the infraspinatus, also contributes to external rotation.
Eliminate the incorrect options by understanding their functions: The latissimus dorsi and trapezius are involved in movements like shoulder adduction and elevation, not external rotation. The pectoralis major and subscapularis are involved in internal rotation. The deltoid and biceps brachii are primarily responsible for arm abduction and elbow flexion, respectively.
Conclude that the correct answer is infraspinatus and teres minor, as these muscles are specifically responsible for external rotation during the tubing shoulder exercise.
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