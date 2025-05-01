Step 3: Review the anatomy and function of the muscles listed in the problem. For example: - Pectoralis major: A large chest muscle responsible for flexion, adduction, and medial rotation of the arm at the shoulder joint. - Deltoid (posterior fibers): These fibers are involved in extension and lateral rotation, not flexion. - Latissimus dorsi: This muscle is responsible for extension, adduction, and medial rotation of the arm, not flexion. - Trapezius: Primarily involved in scapular movements, such as elevation, depression, and retraction, not arm flexion.