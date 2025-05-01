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Multiple Choice
Which of the following muscles is NOT part of the quadriceps femoris group?
A
Vastus medialis
B
Biceps femoris
C
Rectus femoris
D
Vastus lateralis
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the quadriceps femoris group. The quadriceps femoris is a group of four muscles located in the anterior thigh. These muscles are responsible for extending the knee and include: rectus femoris, vastus lateralis, vastus medialis, and vastus intermedius.
Step 2: Identify the muscles listed in the question. The options provided are: vastus medialis, biceps femoris, rectus femoris, and vastus lateralis.
Step 3: Compare the listed muscles to the quadriceps femoris group. Recall that the quadriceps femoris group includes rectus femoris, vastus lateralis, vastus medialis, and vastus intermedius. Any muscle not part of this group will be the correct answer.
Step 4: Recognize that the biceps femoris is part of the hamstring group, located in the posterior thigh, and is responsible for flexing the knee and extending the hip. It is not part of the quadriceps femoris group.
Step 5: Conclude that the biceps femoris is the correct answer because it is not part of the quadriceps femoris group.
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