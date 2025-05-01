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Multiple Choice
Which of the following structures is unique to skeletal muscle tissue?
A
Intercalated discs
B
Multiple peripheral nuclei
C
Dense bodies
D
Striations
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the unique characteristics of skeletal muscle tissue. Skeletal muscle is a type of striated muscle tissue that is under voluntary control and is characterized by specific structural features.
Step 2: Review the options provided in the question. Intercalated discs are specialized structures found in cardiac muscle tissue, not skeletal muscle. Dense bodies are associated with smooth muscle tissue, not skeletal muscle.
Step 3: Focus on the remaining options: 'Multiple peripheral nuclei' and 'Striations.' Skeletal muscle fibers are multinucleated, meaning they have multiple nuclei, and these nuclei are located at the periphery of the cell, which is a unique feature of skeletal muscle tissue.
Step 4: Striations are also present in skeletal muscle tissue, but they are not unique to it, as cardiac muscle tissue also exhibits striations. Therefore, striations are not the correct answer.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Multiple peripheral nuclei,' as this feature is unique to skeletal muscle tissue and distinguishes it from other muscle types.
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