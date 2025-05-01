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Multiple Choice
The infraspinatus muscle is included in the __________ muscles.
A
hamstring
B
quadriceps
C
rotator cuff
D
adductor
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the anatomical location and function of the infraspinatus muscle. The infraspinatus is located on the posterior aspect of the scapula and is one of the muscles involved in shoulder movement.
Step 2: Understand the role of the infraspinatus muscle. It is primarily responsible for external rotation of the shoulder joint and stabilization of the humeral head within the glenoid cavity.
Step 3: Recall the group of muscles collectively known as the rotator cuff. These muscles include the supraspinatus, infraspinatus, teres minor, and subscapularis, all of which contribute to shoulder stability and movement.
Step 4: Compare the infraspinatus muscle to the other options provided (hamstring, quadriceps, adductor). Note that these groups are located in the lower body and are unrelated to shoulder movement.
Step 5: Conclude that the infraspinatus muscle is part of the rotator cuff group, as it shares the functional and anatomical characteristics of this muscle group.
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