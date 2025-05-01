Step 2: Review the functions and locations of the listed muscles: - Triceps brachii: Located on the posterior upper arm, responsible for extension of the elbow. - Deltoid: Located on the shoulder, responsible for arm abduction. - Biceps brachii: Located on the anterior upper arm, responsible for flexion and supination of the forearm. - Brachialis: Located deep to the biceps brachii, also contributes to elbow flexion.