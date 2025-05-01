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Multiple Choice
Which of the following muscles is highlighted in the diagram of the anterior upper arm?
A
Triceps brachii
B
Deltoid
C
Biceps brachii
D
Brachialis
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the anatomical location of the anterior upper arm. The anterior upper arm is the front portion of the upper arm, which is primarily involved in flexion movements at the elbow joint.
Step 2: Review the functions and locations of the listed muscles:
- Triceps brachii: Located on the posterior upper arm, responsible for extension of the elbow.
- Deltoid: Located on the shoulder, responsible for arm abduction.
- Biceps brachii: Located on the anterior upper arm, responsible for flexion and supination of the forearm.
- Brachialis: Located deep to the biceps brachii, also contributes to elbow flexion.
Step 3: Examine the diagram provided. Look for the muscle that is positioned superficially on the anterior upper arm and has two heads (long head and short head), which is characteristic of the biceps brachii.
Step 4: Compare the highlighted muscle in the diagram to the anatomical features of the biceps brachii, such as its location and function. Confirm that it matches the description of the biceps brachii.
Step 5: Conclude that the highlighted muscle in the diagram is the biceps brachii based on its anatomical position and distinguishing features.
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