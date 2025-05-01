Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which muscle is responsible for plantar flexing the foot and flexing the knee?
A
Tibialis anterior
B
Gastrocnemius
C
Rectus femoris
D
Soleus
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the action of plantar flexion and knee flexion. Plantar flexion refers to pointing the toes downward, while knee flexion involves bending the knee.
Step 2: Review the anatomy of the muscles listed in the options. The tibialis anterior is primarily responsible for dorsiflexion (lifting the foot upward), not plantar flexion. The rectus femoris is part of the quadriceps group and primarily extends the knee, not flexes it.
Step 3: Focus on the gastrocnemius and soleus muscles. Both are part of the posterior compartment of the leg and contribute to plantar flexion. However, the gastrocnemius also crosses the knee joint and assists in knee flexion, while the soleus does not.
Step 4: Recall that the gastrocnemius is a biarticular muscle, meaning it acts on two joints: the ankle (for plantar flexion) and the knee (for flexion). This makes it the correct answer for the problem.
Step 5: Confirm the correct answer by eliminating the other options and verifying the dual function of the gastrocnemius in plantar flexion and knee flexion.
Watch next
Master Types of Muscle Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan