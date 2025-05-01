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Multiple Choice
An example of a skeletal muscle working occurs when a person __________.
A
lifts a book from a table
B
pumps blood through the heart
C
moves food through the intestines
D
contracts the bladder to release urine
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function of skeletal muscles. Skeletal muscles are voluntary muscles attached to bones and are responsible for movement. They contract to produce force and motion, allowing actions like lifting, walking, or running.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided. The options include lifting a book from a table, pumping blood through the heart, moving food through the intestines, and contracting the bladder to release urine.
Step 3: Eliminate options that involve involuntary muscles. Pumping blood through the heart is performed by cardiac muscle, which is involuntary. Moving food through the intestines is controlled by smooth muscle, which is also involuntary. Contracting the bladder to release urine is another function of smooth muscle.
Step 4: Identify the action that involves voluntary control and skeletal muscle. Lifting a book from a table requires conscious effort and involves the contraction of skeletal muscles in the arms and shoulders.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the action involving skeletal muscle, which is lifting a book from a table.
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