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Multiple Choice
The region of the sarcomere containing the thick filaments is the:
A
H zone
B
I band
C
Z disc
D
A band
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of a sarcomere, which is the functional unit of a muscle fiber. It is composed of repeating units of thick and thin filaments organized in a specific pattern.
Step 2: Recall that thick filaments are primarily composed of the protein myosin, while thin filaments are composed of actin. These filaments overlap in certain regions of the sarcomere.
Step 3: Review the specific regions of the sarcomere: the H zone contains only thick filaments, the I band contains only thin filaments, the Z disc is the boundary between sarcomeres, and the A band contains the entire length of the thick filaments, including areas of overlap with thin filaments.
Step 4: Focus on the A band, which is the region of the sarcomere that spans the full length of the thick filaments. It includes both the overlapping area with thin filaments and the central region where only thick filaments are present.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the A band, as it is the region of the sarcomere containing the thick filaments.
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