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Multiple Choice
The prime movers of the glenohumeral joint are the ______.
A
biceps brachii and triceps brachii
B
latissimus dorsi and trapezius
C
deltoid and pectoralis major
D
supraspinatus and infraspinatus
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the anatomy of the glenohumeral joint: The glenohumeral joint is the ball-and-socket joint of the shoulder, where the head of the humerus fits into the glenoid cavity of the scapula. It allows a wide range of motion, including flexion, extension, abduction, adduction, rotation, and circumduction.
Learn the concept of prime movers: Prime movers, also known as agonists, are the muscles primarily responsible for generating movement at a joint. They contract to produce the desired motion.
Identify the muscles involved in shoulder movement: The deltoid muscle is responsible for abduction, flexion, and extension of the shoulder, while the pectoralis major contributes to flexion, adduction, and internal rotation of the shoulder. These muscles are considered prime movers of the glenohumeral joint.
Differentiate other muscles listed in the options: The biceps brachii and triceps brachii are primarily involved in elbow movement, not the glenohumeral joint. The latissimus dorsi and trapezius are involved in movements of the back and scapula, while the supraspinatus and infraspinatus are part of the rotator cuff, stabilizing the shoulder joint rather than acting as prime movers.
Conclude that the correct answer is deltoid and pectoralis major, as these muscles are the primary movers responsible for the major actions of the glenohumeral joint.
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