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Multiple Choice
Which two body systems work together to produce movement in the human body?
A
Endocrine and lymphatic systems
B
Integumentary and urinary systems
C
Digestive and respiratory systems
D
Muscular and nervous systems
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of the muscular system in movement. The muscular system consists of skeletal muscles that contract and relax to produce movement. These muscles are attached to bones via tendons, enabling the body to move.
Step 2: Learn about the nervous system's role in movement. The nervous system controls and coordinates muscle activity by sending electrical signals (nerve impulses) from the brain and spinal cord to the muscles.
Step 3: Explore how the muscular and nervous systems work together. The nervous system sends signals to the muscles, instructing them to contract or relax. This interaction allows voluntary movements like walking and involuntary movements like reflexes.
Step 4: Compare the muscular and nervous systems to other body systems mentioned in the problem. For example, the endocrine system regulates hormones, the lymphatic system supports immunity, and the integumentary system protects the body, but none of these directly produce movement.
Step 5: Conclude that the muscular and nervous systems are the two body systems that work together to produce movement, as they are directly responsible for initiating and controlling physical actions.
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