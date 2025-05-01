Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
How are muscles typically connected to bones in the human body?
A
By ligaments
B
By cartilage
C
By tendons
D
By fascia
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of tendons in the musculoskeletal system: Tendons are strong, fibrous connective tissues that attach muscles to bones, allowing the force generated by muscle contraction to be transmitted to the skeleton for movement.
Differentiate tendons from other connective tissues: Ligaments connect bones to other bones, cartilage provides cushioning and structural support in joints, and fascia is a connective tissue that surrounds muscles and other structures but does not directly connect muscles to bones.
Visualize the anatomy: Tendons are typically located at the ends of muscles, where they taper and attach to specific points on bones. For example, the Achilles tendon connects the calf muscles to the heel bone.
Consider the functional importance: Tendons are essential for movement and stability, as they enable muscles to exert force on bones, facilitating locomotion and other physical activities.
Review examples: Common tendons include the patellar tendon (connecting the quadriceps to the tibia) and the biceps tendon (connecting the biceps muscle to the radius). These examples highlight the typical connection between muscles and bones via tendons.
Watch next
Master Types of Muscle Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan