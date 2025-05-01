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Multiple Choice
Which of the following are primary functions of skeletal muscles?
A
Transmitting nerve impulses throughout the body
B
Filtering waste products from the blood
C
Producing movement, maintaining posture, and generating heat
D
Secreting hormones into the bloodstream
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the primary functions of skeletal muscles: Skeletal muscles are specialized tissues responsible for movement, posture, and thermogenesis (heat production). They are not involved in transmitting nerve impulses, filtering waste, or secreting hormones.
Step 1: Producing movement - Skeletal muscles contract and pull on bones to create movement. This is achieved through the interaction of actin and myosin filaments within muscle fibers.
Step 2: Maintaining posture - Skeletal muscles work continuously to stabilize the body and maintain posture against gravity. This involves isometric contractions where muscles generate force without changing length.
Step 3: Generating heat - During muscle contraction, energy is expended, and heat is produced as a byproduct. This helps maintain body temperature, especially during physical activity.
Review the incorrect options: Transmitting nerve impulses is the role of neurons, filtering waste is the function of the kidneys, and secreting hormones is performed by endocrine glands. These are not functions of skeletal muscles.
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