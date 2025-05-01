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Multiple Choice
When properly activated, which core muscle creates tension in the thoracolumbar fascia?
A
Rectus abdominis
B
Iliopsoas
C
External oblique
D
Transversus abdominis
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the thoracolumbar fascia: It is a connective tissue structure located in the lower back that provides stability and support to the spine and surrounding muscles.
Learn the role of the transversus abdominis: This is a deep core muscle that wraps around the abdomen horizontally, acting like a corset to stabilize the spine and pelvis.
Recognize the activation mechanism: When the transversus abdominis contracts, it increases intra-abdominal pressure and creates tension in the thoracolumbar fascia, contributing to spinal stability.
Differentiate the other muscles: The rectus abdominis primarily flexes the trunk, the iliopsoas is involved in hip flexion, and the external oblique assists in trunk rotation and lateral flexion. None of these directly create tension in the thoracolumbar fascia.
Conclude the correct answer: The transversus abdominis is the core muscle responsible for creating tension in the thoracolumbar fascia when properly activated.
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